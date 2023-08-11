Lionel Messi and Inter Miami continue their journey in the 2023 Leagues Cup. The Herons took care of business against Charlotte FC, claiming a 4-0 victory at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Josef Martinez put the hosts in front after 12 minutes from the penalty spot, as Leo let the Venezuela international take the spot-kick. 20 minutes later, Robert Taylor extended their lead.

The visitors later started to take control of the ball, but they couldn’t find a way to get past Drake Callender. An own goal by Adilson Malanda made it 3-0 for Inter Miami, and Messi got on the scoresheet shortly before the final whistle. Once again, he celebrated like a superhero.

Lionel Messi breaks out Spider-Man celebration

The Argentine superstar had already made references to Marvel characters Thor and Black Panther in previous goal celebrations. This time, Messi pulled off another one: it was in reference to Spider-Man.

The 7x Ballon d’Or winner is definitely enjoying a great start to life in the United States. While he’s having no problem to succeed on the field, the 36-year-old is also making the most of having his family right there on the sidelines.