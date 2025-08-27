Lionel Messi could lose important teammate as Inter Miami star teases retirement

Under Lionel Messi’s leadership, Inter Miami are thriving in MLS and have advanced to the Leagues Cup semifinals. But despite the team’s strong performance this season, one key player could be leaving when his contract expires.

That player is Sergio Busquets. The 37-year-old midfielder is approaching the final year of his contract, and with no confirmation on an extension, speculation about his MLS future has intensified.

At Tuesday’s press conference ahead of Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup semifinal clash against Orlando City, Busquets addressed the uncertainty surrounding his career but made it clear that a return to Europe isn’t in his plans—and he didn’t rule out the possibility of retiring from professional soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When I left Barça, I already knew I wouldn’t be going back to Spain or Europe. And, well, I’m also at an age where I’m closer to the end of my career than the beginning. But for now, there’s nothing official—neither about a renewal nor about a possible retirement,” Busquets said.

Sergio Busquets of Inter Miami in action during a preseason friendly match against Vissel Kobe. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Busquets joined Inter Miami in 2023 following Messi’s arrival, becoming a central figure in the Argentine-led project. Later, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba also signed, strengthening a roster built with players who once dominated European soccer together at Barcelona.

Advertisement

see also Javier Mascherano addresses Sergio Busquets’ future with Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

Busquets on his Designated Player status

The midfielder also hinted at the possibility of giving up his Designated Player (DP) status to remain with Inter Miami. Currently, the three DP slots are occupied by Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Busquets, with the Spaniard left-back recently promoted to that status following Leonardo Campana’s departure and contract renewal in May.

Advertisement

“Yes, obviously [I wouldn’t play as a Designated Player]. I think it’s obvious that the conditions would change because the three spots allocated to each team in this league are already taken,” Busquets explained.

As Inter Miami continue their push for silverware, all eyes will be on Busquets’ next move—and whether one of Messi’s closest allies in Miami will remain part of the squad next season.

Advertisement