Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Orlando City at 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals?

Inter Miami are set to face Orlando City today at Chase Stadium in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals. Despite some doubts over Lionel Messi’s availability for this crucial matchup, the Argentine star is set to start tonight.

Messi missed Miami‘s quarterfinal against Tigres UANL on August 20, because of a persistent “minor” muscle issue in his right leg, while Alba had to leave the pitch in the second half after taking a hit to his knee.

“Leo trained, completed training, which is super positive. We hope he’s in the squad, and tomorrow we’ll make a decision on how he’s feeling. These types of injuries have to be seen, it’s a process that takes place throughout the day and how he gets up the next day. So, I imagine, he’s not an addition yet because we haven’t sent out the roster, but I imagine he’ll be in the squad at least,” Morales added.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami (Getty Images)

Both players resumed training with the team on Monday and Tuesday after sitting out the MLS regular-season match against D.C. United on Saturday night. Messi made his initial return from injury by playing for 45 minutes against LA Galaxy on August 16, scoring one goal and providing an assist before being sidelined again for another week. However, he will be back on the field tonight as a starter.

Miami’s 2025 Leagues Cup run so far

Mascherano’s men progressed to the knockout rounds by securing second place in the MLS table during Phase One, earning eight points from two victories and one draw. The team gained an extra point by winning the penalty shootout following the draw.

Inter Miami began their 2025 Leagues Cup journey with a 2-1 victory over Atlas FC. They then played to a 2-2 draw against Club Necaxa, ultimately prevailing 5-4 in the penalty shootout to claim the additional point. They followed this with a 3-1 triumph over Pumas UNAM.

Most recently, Inter Miami defeated Tigres UANL 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Luis Suarez netted twice at Chase Stadium, leading Inter Miami to a spot in the semifinals. Now, they have the chance to get closer to winning another title in the competition.