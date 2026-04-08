Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo joined by Kylian Mbappe in Champions League scoring feat

Despite Real Madrid’s 2–1 loss to Bayern Munich, Kylian Mbappe etched his name into the history books. By scoring the lone goal for the hosts, the French superstar joined a select group alongisde Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to record one of the highest goal tallies in a single Champions League campaign.

The French striker pulled one back in the 74th minute, breathing life into Real Madrid after a 2–0 deficit. The hosts nearly snatched a late equalizer, denied only by a sensational performance from Manuel Neuer.

With that clinical finish, Mbappe reached 14 goals in the current Champions League campaign, making him just the seventh player in history to accomplish the feat. According to a report from MisterChip, the French superstar now enters an elite circle of icons including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Jose Altafini.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary record remains unmatched

Despite departing European soccer in November 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo still reigns supreme in the Champions League record books. The Portuguese icon holds the all-time record for the most goals in a single campaign, having netted an incredible 17 goals during Real Madrid’s 2013-14 title run.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid at the 2013 Champions League. (Getty Images)

His dominance doesn’t stop there; Ronaldo also claims the second-highest tally in history with 16 goals in the 2015-16 season. Even the third-place spot features his name, as his 15-goal performance in 2017-18 remains tied for the bronze medal alongside Karim Benzema (2021-22) and Robert Lewandowski (2019-20).

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Mbappe closing in on Ronaldo’s historic mark

With his scoring touch firing on all cylinders, Mbappe sits on the verge of history with 14 goals in 10 matches. The French superstar now has a legitimate chance to chase down Cristiano Ronaldo’s single-season Champions League record before this campaign concludes.

To make it happen, Real Madrid must first overturn their deficit against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Mbappe currently trails Ronaldo’s legendary 17-goal benchmark by three strikes—a gap that remains a tall order to close in a single night against a defensive powerhouse like Bayern, but one that stays within reach if Madrid advances.