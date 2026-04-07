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Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Lineups and kickoff time of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich face off in a massive clash for the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg. Stay here for all the minute-by-minute updates of this heavyweight encounter!

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich.

The Santiago Bernabeu is set for a match of final-level magnitude as Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the opening leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Real Madrid enter this stage after a dominant performance against Manchester City, advancing with a commanding 5–1 aggregate score. On the other side, Bayern Munich arrived in Madrid in terrifying form, having dismantled Atalanta with a staggering 10–2 aggregate victory in the Round of 16.

However, the hosts face a significant setback for this crucial fixture. Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out after sustaining a muscle injury in his right quadriceps. As a result, Andriy Lunin will once again step into the spotlight to guard the Bernabeu goal against the German giants.

Bayern Munich lineup confirmed!

Bayern's starting XI: Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise; Harry Kane.

Real Madrid lineup confirmed!

Real Madrid's starting XI: Andriy Lunin; Trent-Alexander Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Kickoff time and where to watch

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich will get underway at the Santiago Bernabeu at 3:00 PM (ET).

DAZN will be the primary option to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the USA. The others options to enjoy the game are: Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich clash in the 2026 UEFA Champions League!

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League, where Real Madrid host Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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