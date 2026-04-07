Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Lineups and kickoff time of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg

The Santiago Bernabeu is set for a match of final-level magnitude as Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the opening leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Real Madrid enter this stage after a dominant performance against Manchester City, advancing with a commanding 5–1 aggregate score. On the other side, Bayern Munich arrived in Madrid in terrifying form, having dismantled Atalanta with a staggering 10–2 aggregate victory in the Round of 16.

However, the hosts face a significant setback for this crucial fixture. Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out after sustaining a muscle injury in his right quadriceps. As a result, Andriy Lunin will once again step into the spotlight to guard the Bernabeu goal against the German giants.