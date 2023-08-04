Lionel Messi is having a spectacular start in his new adventure at the United States. After only three games, the legend has already scored five goals for Inter Miami helping them reach the Round of 16 at the Leagues Cup.

Suddenly, one of the worst teams in the MLS have become favorites to win the tournament. Next Sunday, theywill have their first test on the road against FC Dallas.

As a consequence of Lionel Messi’s arrival, many players could be ready to sign in the US. That’s why FC Dallas prepared a big surprise for Inter Miami announcing a star with experience in historic clubs like Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

A new rival for Lionel Messi: FC Dallas sign Asier Illarramendi

FC Dallas officially announced they’ve signed free agent Asier Illarramendi for the remainder of the 2023 season with an option for 2024. The Spanish midfielder arrives to the MLS after playing the last eight years for Real Sociedad.

Illarramendi had a first tenure at San Sebastian from 2011 until 2013 in which he dazzled the world. Florentino Perez took notice of that and acquired him for Real Madrid. However, Asier didn’t live up to the expectations with the famous Merengues and returned to Real Sociedad.

“Asier is a high-quality midfielder who brings more than a decade of experience in La Liga, including three years during a remarkable run at Real Madrid. His leadership will be an asset to the entire organization,” said FC Dallas Technical Director Andre Zanotta.