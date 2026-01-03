Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami receive positive update on Tadeo Allende’s future with Celta Vigo

Lionel Messi was the undisputed star of the 2025 season for Inter Miami, earning both the regular season MVP and the MLS Cup Final MVP after leading the team to its first-ever league title. Alongside him, Tadeo Allende emerged as one of the team’s most vital contributors, though he was forced to depart the franchise to return to Celta Vigo following the expiration of his loan.

Following the championship win, the Herons expressed a formal interest in negotiating a permanent transfer for the Argentine forward. It appears they have now received an encouraging update as Celta Vigo announced that Allende will take extra days of leave before joining the team’s preseason.

“We have spoken with him so that he has a few more days of vacation to also try to find out what we are going to do, what the best solution is for all parties,” said Claudio Giraldez, Celta’s head coach, during a press conference ahead of their match against Valencia. “Whether he stays or not, I am in communication with him. He is a spectacular kid and has great talent”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Spanish manager described Allende’s performance in the United States as “brilliant,” though he was quick to point out the “physical conditions” that differentiate the two leagues.

Tadeo Allende celebrates a goal against Vancouver Whitecaps. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

“Tadeo has had a brilliant loan in soccer terms. When we spoke with him, we demanded that he have continuity to find his rhythm,” Giraldez explained. “Obviously, it is not the league closest to ours in terms of the physical factors we would have liked, but he has played many minutes and the number of goals he scored is staggering”.

Advertisement

Could Inter Miami sign Allende?

see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly interested in signing USMNT international midfielder

The news that Javier Mascherano and the front office received regarding Allende is somewhat positive; by allowing the player to skip the preseason, it suggests that he may be open for negotiation and that the club is willing to listen to offers for him.

Advertisement

However, Inter Miami are not the only ones who want to keep Allende. The former Godoy Cruz player was a key figure in the Herons’ attack, where he set a new record as the all-time leading scorer in an MLS postseason with 9 goals, and he quickly caught the attention of many clubs.

In Argentina, River Plate was among those interested in adding the forward for the upcoming season. However, they have already begun their preseason, although reports indicate they have not closed the door on a potential negotiation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami also face direct competition, as there is a team within MLS that wants to sign the Argentine. According to a report by ESPN, Austin FC have initiated contact with Celta Vigo to acquire the striker. The coming days will be crucial for Allende and his camp to decide what the next move in his career will be, as he has a wide range of possibilities to choose from.