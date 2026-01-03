Lionel Messi gains a new Argentine teammate as Inter Miami confirm their first 2026 signing

Following their historic MLS Cup victory, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are wasting no time in the transfer market as they prepare for the 2026 season. With the goal of defending their title, the Florida franchise has officially confirmed its first signing and is moving quickly to secure a second name to bolster the defense.

The first confirmed reinforcement is Facundo Mura. The 26-year-old right-back was officially announced by Inter Miami after becoming a free agent from Racing Club. The defender has signed a contract through June 2029, marking his first professional experience outside of Argentina.

“I am very happy to join the club, with a great desire to work and the hope of continuing to win titles,” Mura expressed in a presentation video. His arrival is intended to fill the vacancy left by Marcelo Weigandt, who returned to Boca Juniors after two seasons with the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With four titles won at Racing Club and a record of 12 goals and 15 assists in 148 matches across all competitions, all signs indicate that Mura has the credentials to take over the starting role on the right flank. This opportunity was likely a key factor in his decision to accept Inter Miami’s offer over other suitors, such as Argentina’s River Plate.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Inter Miami eye South American market for second signing

The news from Fort Lauderdale doesn’t stop with Mura. The Herons are reportedly close to securing their second reinforcement of the year: Micael, a 25-year-old center-back currently with Palmeiras.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami receive positive update on Tadeo Allende’s future with Celta Vigo

Negotiations with the Brazilian club are in advanced stages and are trending toward a loan with an option to buy. Palmeiras’ objective is to recoup the nearly $6 million investment they made when they purchased him from Houston Dynamo, another MLS side.

Advertisement

Micael, who arrived in Brazil at the beginning of last year, lost ground in coach Abel Ferreira’s rotation during the final semester of 2025 and is reportedly eager to return to the MLS to relaunch his career. If the final details are finalized, he will skip Palmeiras’ preseason and fly directly to Miami to join the squad’s growing South American contingent.