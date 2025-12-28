Trending topics:
Where to watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast will face Cameroon for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon
© Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesBryan Mbeumo of Cameroon

Ivory Coast will square off with Cameroon in the Matchday 2 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon online in the US on Fubo]

One of the marquee matchups of the Africa Cup of Nations group stage arrives with major stakes as Ivory Coast and Cameroon collide in a pivotal Group F showdown. With both nations viewed as legitimate contenders to control the group, this meeting could go a long way toward shaping the race for first place.

Ivory Coast opened its campaign with a 1–1 draw against Mozambique, while Cameroon also settled for a 1–1 result versus Gabon, leaving the group wide open and adding even more urgency to a matchup that already carries significant weight.

When will the Ivory Coast vs Cameroon match be played?

Ivory Coast take on Cameroon for the Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stagethis Sunday, December 28. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Amad Diallo of Ivory Coast – Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Amad Diallo of Ivory Coast – Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Ivory Coast and Cameroon live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

