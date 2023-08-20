Lionel Messi’s greatness is recognized worldwide. Inter Miami’s forward secured the 2023 Leagues Cup title against Nashville SC, and the opposing team’s captain completely surrendered to the Argentine after the game.

In less than a month, Lionel Messi was able to achieve success with his new club. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion has an amazing performance in the Leagues Cup, ending in the best way possible for him and his squad.

Inter Miami reached the grand final against Nashville SC. The match had to be decided via a penalty shootout, in which Lionel Messi’s team emerged victorious after an exhaustive series.

Dax McCarty, Nashville’s captain, surrenders to Messi after the 2023 Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi has done it once more. The Argentine forward successfully led his squad to victory in his first tournament with Inter Miami, securing his 44th club title of his career.

In the grand final, the team from Florida went up against Nashville SC. It was a highly challenging game for Inter Miami, but after a draw in regular time, they secured victory in the penalty shootout.

Throughout the entire tournament, numerous players approached Messi to exchange jerseys. This time, Dax McCarty was the fortunate one, and he didn’t hesitate to show respect to the former FC Barcelona player, despite losing the title to him.

“The night wasn’t a total loss,” wrote a Nashville player on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a picture of Messi’s jersey. Unfortunately, the midfielder faced severe criticism from his followers for acknowledging his rival’s victory.

“The result is obviously a swift kick to the groin, but I couldn’t be prouder of our team and our city,” McCarty published. “Our response after the GOAT does GOAT things was awesome. So much character in this group. It hurts but we will be better for it. Plenty of good nights and memories to come.”