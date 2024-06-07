In an interview with Pollo Alvarez, Messi talked about which team is the best in the world at the moment.

Lionel Messi is with Argentina, preparing for the Copa America later this month. The World Cup winner is enjoying a perfect season with Inter Miami in MLS, where his team is in first place overall and looking like a contender for the MLS Cup.

On the national team side, Messi is still going strong, refreshed and ready to win back-to-back Copa Americas. The former Barcelona star spoke with Argentine journalist Pollo Alvarez about many aspects of the last year.

One of the questions the world’s best player answered was which team was the best in the world at the moment.

Lionel Messi admits Real Madrid is the best team in the world

“Real Madrid is the best team in the world; they have won the Champions League. If you go by results, Real Madrid is the best. If you go by the level of the game, I think Manchester City is the best.”

Lionel Messi will be Argentina’s captain for the 2024 Copa America

Messi stated to Infobae, Messi also admitted he has yet to rewatch the 2022 World Cup final and spoke about if the MSN will get back together or not at Inter Miami, “(Neymar)’s in Saudi Arabia, and I think he has a year left on his contract. He had a tough year, where he was injured for a long time. So, it’s difficult now.”