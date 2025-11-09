Lionel Messi reaches the 400 assist mark at 38 years old: how many assists does Cristiano Ronaldo have at 40?

Lionel Messi is without question one of the greatest players in soccer history, and he continues to strengthen that legacy by achieving milestones that seem impossible to match. The Inter Miami star has now reached the historic mark of 400 career assists, sparking comparisons with his longtime rival: how many does Cristiano Ronaldo have at 40?

Inter Miami dominated Nashville SC in the 2025 MLS Playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals as one of the tournament favorites. Messi was once again at the heart of their success, scoring a brace and providing an assist to lead the team to victory. By doing so, the Argentine reached 400 career assists at the age of 38, proving that age is just a number and that he remains at the top level of the sport.

Messi has maintained an exceptional level of performance with Inter Miami this season, recording 29 goals and 19 assists—both league-leading figures. His combination of playmaking and finishing has reaffirmed his unmatched influence on the field.

This latest achievement further solidifies Messi’s place among the greatest creators in soccer history. In addition to his 400 assists, he now sits on the verge of an unprecedented 900 career goals, continuing to redefine the limits of the modern game.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF

How many assists does Cristiano Ronaldo have at 40?

Cristiano Ronaldo trails Messi by a significant margin in assists. Over the course of his illustrious career, the Portuguese forward has registered 259 assists by the age of 40—an impressive total that still places him among the game’s elite.

Despite that, Ronaldo has struggled to maintain the same creative impact in recent years. Since joining Al Nassr, he has recorded just 21 assists in 122 appearances. Although he recently extended his contract with the Saudi Arabian side through 2027, closing the gap with Messi now seems increasingly unlikely.

The most productive assist seasons for Messi and Ronaldo

Messi’s most prolific playmaking season came in 2011-12 with FC Barcelona, when he notched an astonishing 30 assists across all competitions. That record becomes even more remarkable considering he also scored 73 goals during the same campaign, confirming his ability to dominate both as a scorer and as a creator.

For Ronaldo, his most productive season in terms of assists was the 2014-15 campaign with Real Madrid, where he totaled 22 across all competitions. It was a performance that highlighted his all-around contribution in attack and dispelled the notion that he was purely a finisher.

