Former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate names Lionel Messi as the greatest soccer player of all time

In almost every sport globally, an endless debate persists over who holds the title of the greatest athlete. In soccer, the conversation consistently revolves around Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are widely considered the two best players in history.

Federico Chiesa, a former teammate of the Portuguese superstar at Juventus, also believes both are the sport’s most outstanding players, but states one stands above the other.

The now Liverpool midfielder witnessed Ronaldo score 36 goals during their single season together at Juventus, a campaign in which they celebrated the Coppa Italia victory before Ronaldo departed for Manchester United. “I played with him and it was truly incredible,” Chiesa acknowledged in an interview with Sky Sport.

However, Chiesa confessed to having a special affinity for Lionel Messi, despite never having had the chance to play alongside him: “Cristiano and Messi are truly the best players in history. And to be completely honest, I have to say that Leo Messi is the greatest soccer player in history,” the Italian star asserted.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa after a Coppa Italia game. (Getty Images)

The 28-year-old Italian midfielder joined Liverpool last season, where he initially struggled to secure a place in the squad. After playing only 14 matches last season, he has found much more consistent playing time this current campaign, logging 11 appearances and contributing two goals and three assists.

Ronaldo’s impact at Juventus

The Portuguese star arrived at Juventus in 2018 following his legendary spell with Real Madrid. During his three seasons with the Italian giants, Ronaldo tallied 101 goals in 134 matches and was vital in helping the club secure two Serie A Scudettos, one Coppa Italia, and two Italian Supercups. In his final season, he also finished as the top goalscorer in Italian soccer.

Ronaldo and Chiesa played together during the Portuguese star’s final season at Juventus. They competed in 34 matches together, with Chiesa contributing four assists for Ronaldo, and Ronaldo returning the favour to the midfielder on two occasions.