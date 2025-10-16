Lionel Messi highlights one particular player after Argentina’s win vs Colombia to reach U20 World Cup final

Argentina secured their spot in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 final after a narrow 1-0 victory over Colombia in a tightly contested match. Argentina are back in a World Cup final after 18 long years, and Lionel Messi understands the significance, congratulating the goal scorer — Inter Miami teammate Mateo Silvetti.

Minutes after sealing the ticket to the grand final, Messi posted a story on Instagram with a message: “Let’s go, to the final! Congratulations to everyone! Grande (Great) Mateo Silvetti,” accompanied by the Argentine flag and an applause emoji.

Silvetti has been a key piece for Argentina, especially with how he has managed his minutes on the field. Since the round of 16, he has come off the bench to score decisive winning goals.

His goal in the 72nd minute, following a brilliant play by Gianluca Prestianni, proved crucial. From that moment, Argentina controlled the pace of the match, frustrating Colombia, who even played with one man down. Argentina now faces a tough test against Morocco, a team that finished atop their group alongside Brazil, Spain, and Mexico.

Mateo Silvetti during a Inter Miami game.

When will the final between Argentina and Morocco take place?

The grand final will be played on Sunday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos. Messi will surely follow closely, hoping that his country will lift the trophy.

Messi’s legacy with Argentina U20

During the 2005 U20 World Cup, Messi was the standout player, leading Argentina to the title in the category while winning both the top scorer and best player awards at the tournament in the Netherlands. He later claimed Olympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Games, both competitions with age restrictions.

Now, at 38 and with a senior World Cup title from Qatar 2022, Messi continues to support Argentina’s young talent, especially in a tournament where previous editions had denied them a shot at the final stages. In Chile 2025, they have the chance to win their seventh championship.