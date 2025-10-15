Lionel Messi teammate extends Inter Miami contract after Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba’s announcements

Lionel Messi already knows he won’t have Sergio Busquets or Jordi Alba by his side next MLS season. Both veterans are set to retire after Inter Miami’s upcoming playoff run, for which the club has already secured qualification. Even so, the team made a key roster move this week, announcing that one of its young midfielders has agreed to a long-term contract extension.

“Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed Academy product David Ruiz to a contract extension through the 2028 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option for the Club to extend the contract for 2029,” the club said in an official statement.

The 21-year-old Honduran midfielder is in his third season with Inter Miami after joining as a Homegrown Player in 2023. Ruiz played an important role under Gerardo “Tata” Martino in the team’s 2023 Leagues Cup triumph, and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

This year has been more challenging. Injuries and fitness issues have limited Ruiz to just seven appearances, and he has now been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to correct a persistent muscle injury that has troubled him throughout the year.

David Ruiz of Inter Miami during an MLS game. (Getty Images)

What’s next for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami have one game left in the regular season, a road matchup against Nashville SC, before turning their focus to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The club has already locked in its postseason spot and will aim to improve on last year’s first-round elimination to Atlanta United.

Led by Lionel Messi, the Herons currently sit third in the Eastern Conference with 62 points, tied with FC Cincinnati. The Supporters’ Shield, however, is already out of reach after Philadelphia Union clinched the title earlier this month.

Messi continues to shine in his second MLS campaign, leading the Golden Boot race with 26 goals, two ahead of Denis Bouanga. The Argentine legend is also in strong contention for MLS MVP, with a chance to become the first player in league history to win the award in back-to-back seasons.