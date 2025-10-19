Lionel Messi reduces distance with Cristiano Ronaldo after hat-trick: How many career goals separate them?

Lionel Messi stole the spotlight for Inter Miami during their victory over Nashville FC in Saturday night’s showdown. With a stunning hat-trick, the Argentine sensation delivered a masterclass performance, inching closer to Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time goal-scoring charts.

While Ronaldo found the back of the net for Al Nassr against Al Fateh, albeit missing a penalty, Inter Miami’s captain seized his moment, spearheading the team’s remarkable comeback from a 2-1 deficit to secure a 5-2 triumph over Nashville.

The chase persists as both legends continue to deliver spellbinding performances recently. Messi has netted five goals in his last five outings for Inter Miami, while Ronaldo has tallied four goals across his last four appearances for Al Nassr.

Amid their spectacular form, what truly stands out is how both players are excelling at such advanced ages, Ronaldo at 40 and Messi at 38. Ronaldo claimed the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer accolade last season, while Messi clinched the Major League Soccer Golden Boot award on Saturday.

How many career goals separate Messi from Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a lead of 60 goals over Lionel Messi. The Portuguese superstar has netted 949 career goals, while the Argentine icon has tallied 889 goals in his illustrious career.

Although Messi has been narrowing the gap, Ronaldo maintains a significant lead. However, what could soon transpire is Messi reaching the 900-goal milestone, a remarkable feat that Ronaldo achieved just a few months ago.

Messi keeps the lead in assists over Ronaldo

While Ronaldo leads in career goals, Messi outshines in the assist department. The Argentine maestro has provided 499 assists, significantly outpacing the Portuguese standout, who has 259 to his name.

Ultimately, we are privileged to witness two of the greatest players in soccer history, each boasting unparalleled statistics in their careers, a rarity achieved by only a select few throughout the annals of the sport.

