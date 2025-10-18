Lionel Messi wins MLS Golden Boot with Inter Miami at 38: how many individual awards does Cristiano Ronaldo have at 40?

Lionel Messi continues to defy time and expectations. At 38 years old, the Inter Miami star has just claimed the 2024–25 Major League Soccer Golden Boot, finishing ahead of LAFC’s Denis Bouanga after a record-breaking season. With 29 goals and 18 assists in 28 appearances. That raised the question: how many individual awards did Cristiano Ronaldo have at age 40?

This new milestone adds to Messi’s legendary collection of accolades. The Argentine icon remains a global standard for excellence, combining longevity with unmatched consistency. His recent form — including a hat trick against Nashville SC — shows that even at 38, he’s still capable of producing magic that defines matches and seasons alike.

Beyond his MLS heroics, Messi’s individual legacy is staggering. He has now earned over 110 individual awards across his career, a record that places him atop the sport’s history books.

The astonishing list of Messi’s individual honors

Messi’s accolades include:

FIFA Ballon d’Or nominees Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

8 Ballon d’Or awards (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023) — the most in soccer history.

(2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023) — the most in soccer history. 6 European Golden Shoes , recognizing him as Europe’s top scorer on six occasions.

, recognizing him as Europe’s top scorer on six occasions. 3 FIFA The Best awards (2019, 2022, 2023).

(2019, 2022, 2023). 2 World Cup Golden Balls (2014, 2022).

(2014, 2022). 9 La Liga MVP awards and 8 Pichichi trophies as Spain’s top scorer.

When including other major recognitions such as 6 Champions League top scorer awards, 2 Copa America MVPs, and 16 FIFPro World XI inclusions, the total easily surpasses 110 distinctions. No player in modern soccer has maintained such consistency over nearly two decades at the highest level.

How many individual awards does Cristiano Ronaldo have in his career?

Just like Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo has built one of the most decorated individual résumés in the sport’s history. As of 2025, the Al Nassr forward — now 40 years old — has accumulated over 100 major individual awards, confirming his status as one of soccer’s ultimate winners.

Ronaldo’s résumé includes 5 Ballon d’Or awards (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017), 4 European Golden Shoes, and 2 FIFA The Best awards (2016, 2017). He’s been named the UEFA Champions League top scorer seven times and the UEFA Best Player in Europe on four occasions. His dominance in Europe and continued excellence in Saudi Arabia have reinforced his reputation as one of the sport’s greatest competitors.

Beyond official trophies, Ronaldo’s record-breaking achievements stand as honors of their own. He remains the all-time top scorer in international soccer (141 goals) and in the UEFA Champions League (140 goals), feats that the governing bodies of both FIFA and UEFA have recognized with special awards. His consistency and drive have kept him among the elite well into his 40s.

Two legends rewriting history on parallel paths

While Messi now leads the Golden Boot race in the United States and Ronaldo keeps setting new records in Saudi Arabia, both continue to stretch the boundaries of greatness. With Messi’s 889 career goals and Ronaldo’s 949, the rivalry that defined an era still fuels global fascination.