Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 800 club goals at 40: How many does Lionel Messi have at 38?

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo made history once again by scoring a sensational goal during the Saudi Professional League match against Al Fateh, bringing his club career tally to an astonishing 800 goals at age 40. The question naturally arises: how does Lionel Messi’s career tally compare at a similar age?

The Portuguese forward initially missed a penalty but quickly bounced back, scoring an unstoppable strike from outside the box with his right foot, assisted by Sadio Mane.

The goal not only secured a crucial 2-1 advantage for Al Nassr but also highlighted Ronaldo’s enduring dominance at the top level. Joao Felix contributed a fantastic performance alongside Ronaldo, helping the team maintain its lead and strengthening their hold on first place with 15 points at the top of the table.

Beyond contributing to Al Nassr’s victory, Cristiano Ronaldo’s milestone of 800 club goals at age 40 is a testament to his incredible longevity and consistency in soccer. With this goal, the Portuguese legend reached a total of 949 career goals across clubs and country, continuing his quest toward the historic 1,000-goal mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr reacts after the penalty shoot out.

How many goals did Messi have at 38?

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, like Ronaldo, has continued his extraordinary form in the 2025 Major League Soccer season, scoring a brilliant hat trick against Nashville SC in a crucial match for his team. Messi opened the scoring with a masterful individual effort, dribbling past multiple defenders and placing a low left-footed shot into the corner of the net, setting the tone for the game.

Messi followed up with a penalty goal, marking his 28th of the season and bringing his overall career total to 888 goals. The Argentine forward has been unstoppable this year, adding 47 goal contributions in 27 appearances (29 goals and 18 assists), demonstrating his continued dominance both for Inter Miami and previously with Argentina.

In his second MLS match back after international duty, Messi showcased his class once again against Atlanta United, scoring two goals and asserting himself as the central figure for Inter Miami. His performances highlight how he remains a key player in crucial moments, just like Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.