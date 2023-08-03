It was one of those nights for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup, defeating Orlando City 3-1 with two goals by Lionel Messi. The game was a much tighter and an overall better affair than the victory over Atlanta United.

During the game Messi had some trash talking moments with Orlando City’s César Araújo and Felipe Martins, but in the end, it was Messi who had the last laugh and set up a round of 16 clash with FC Dallas.

The match against FC Dallas will be the first game Messi will play away from home and it is predicted to have weather in the 100-degree range. At the end of the match against Orlando City, Lionel Messi’s children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro had some fun with a Lion stuffed animal.

Messi’s kids kick Orlando City lion around

As it has become custom after Inter Miami matches Messi’s kids have some post-match fun, usually playing with a match ball, but in this instance Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro were adding some insult to injury on rivals Orlando City.

One of Messi’s kids kicked a stuffed lion, the Lions is the nickname of Orlando City, that had on an Orlando City jersey on to the cheers of some of the Inter Miami supporters.

Inter Miami have drastically turned their season around since the arrival of Lionel Messi, winning 3 home matches in a row, now they take the Messi show on the road for Messi’s first game in another U.S. city, Dallas.