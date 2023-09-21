Lionel Messi is thriving with Inter Miami in the MLS. They are incredibly back in the playoff hunt and won the 2023 Leagues Cup. The legend has scored 11 goals and also led the club to the U.S. Open Cup final.

Thanks to the help of extraordinary veterans like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Messi seems to be really enjoying this new chapter of his life. That was the main reason why he decided to leave Europe.

Now, after two very complicated years at PSG, Messi openly spoke about his tenure in France. In a shocking turn of events, one of the greatest players of all time remembered Kylian Mbappe and explained why everyhting fell apart in Paris.

Lionel Messi admits bad treatment from PSG in France

During an exclusive interview with Migue Granados in Olga, Lionel Messi admitted nothing went as expected with Paris Saint-Germain. However, even in such a complicated scenario, there was something positive about the whole situation.

“It happened like that. The truth is it wasn’t as I expected, but, I always say things happen for a reason. Though I wasn’t well at PSG, I won the World Cup while being there. Everything happens for a reason.”

Messi also talked about his relationship with Kylian Mbappe and the bad treatment he received from many fans of PSG. The legend is convinced the 2022 World Cup was a key factor.

“The relationship with Kylian and everyone was really good. Then, it was understandable. I was in the country which we had defeated in the final. They weren’t World Champions again because of us. I was the only one of 25 players who had no recognition in his club for being champion.”