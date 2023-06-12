Lionel Messi is currently in China with the Argentine national team, still yet to put pen to paper, after this week’s international window all signs point to him arriving to Inter Miami of MLS.

Since the news broke that Inter Miami is going to become the next destination for the World Cup winner, fans from all over the world want to know how to get tickets, buy a kit, or get information on the last place MLS team.

One of those countries is Bangladesh, a country known for their madness of support for Messi and the Argentine national team.

Bangladesh searches for Inter Miami

In a list of countries where Google trends picked up where the key words Inter Miami was most searched Bangladesh had the most popular criteria with a rating of 100. The other countries were Argentina with 84, Nepal (82), Haiti (81) and Ivory Coast (73) in popular criteria.

During the Qatar FIFA World Cup where Argentina won the tournament, in the country of Bangladesh there was pure madness for the Argentine team and Messi. Videos of fan celebrations and watch parties circled the globe, it really looked more like a town in Argentina than a completely different country.