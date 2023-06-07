Major League Soccer is about to explode, without question the pending arrival of Lionel Messi will put a spotlight on the league like it has never seen. MLS has had superstars before, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Thierry Henry but never one like Lionel Messi.

The only comparison that can be made is when the New York Cosmos of the NASL signed Brazilian legend Pele. According to various reports Inter Miami is in full preparations for the arrival of Lionel Messi, even thinking about moving their home games to Hard Rock Stadium to accommodate the ticket demand.

While a lot has been made about the details of Messi’s MLS contract, here is what we know so far, it is important to note that MLS usually announces details of major deals after the fact.

Lionel Messi’s MLS contract

According to various sources from the United States and Argentina, Lionel Messi would earn an estimated $50 million per season in MLS as a baseline salary. The deal is slated to be a three-and-a-half-year deal in which besides his salary, which would make him the highest paid player in MLS history, there are other incentives.

It is reported by Hernan Castillo that Messi will also share in a revenue share deal with Apple TV, the broadcast partner and streaming service of MLS, Adidas, who is MLS uniform supplier and Messi’s sponsor, the sporting brand would also give the Argentine an revenue share deal.

Other side deals include being the face of the 2026 World Cup as the United States, Mexico, and Canada prepare for the tournament, being the face of the Argentine Soccer Federation’s presence in Miami, which AFA opened an office this year.

A possible television show on Apple TV, and eventually a percentage or ownership clause in his contract.