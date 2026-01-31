Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Atletico Nacional in 2026 international club friendly?

Inter Miami visit Atletico Nacional at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Colombia for the second game of the Florida club’s Champions Tour. Local fans in Medellin have dubbed the encounter ‘the match of a lifetime,’ and all eyes are on whether Lionel Messi will take the pitch.

Javier Mascherano’s side is looking to bounce back following a surprising 3-0 defeat to Alianza Lima in Peru to open the tour. In that match, the Argentine captain started and played 63 minutes before being replaced by Daniel Pinter, who made his senior team debut.

For tonight’s matchup, Mascherano is expected to start Messi once again, likely pairing him up top with Luis Suarez. The coaching staff’s plan mirrors the strategy used in Peru: start the legendary No. 10 to satisfy the sold-out crowd but substitute him early in the second half to manage his fitness.

Regarding the starting XI, Inter Miami are expected to field the same lineup as their previous outing, with one forced change. Sergio Reguilon is out after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee during the match in Peru as he will be replaced by Facundo Mura at fullback.

What’s next for the Champions Tour?

Following the clash in Colombia, Inter Miami have two friendlies remaining on their Latin American tour before returning to Florida. They will next face Barcelona SC on Saturday, February 7, at the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The Herons will then conclude their travels in Puerto Rico, where they are scheduled to face Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle on Friday, February 13. This will serve as the final preseason test for Mascherano’s squad before their MLS season opener on Saturday, February 21, away against LAFC. Notably, Inter Miami are not scheduled to debut their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, until Matchday 6, when they host Austin FC on Saturday, April 4.