Lionel Messi wins yet another title with Inter Miami to extend impressive record of trophies

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami clinched the Supporters Shield with a win over Columbus Crew on Wednesday. The Argentine extends his record as most condecorated soccer playerd.

After Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over Columbus Crew, Lionel Messi has added the Supporters’ Shield to his already impressive list of trophies. He extends his record as the most condecorated soccer player in professional history, having won 46 team trophies.

Messi’s list of awards includes 12 league titles, four UEFA Champions Leagues, two Copa Americas, and one FIFA World Cup. The Supporters Shield would be his second trophy with Inter Miami after also winning the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Although the Argentine star missed 15 games this season due to injury and international duty, he has still managed to score 15 goals and provide 10 assists in just 16 appearances. He leads the team in assists and trails only Luis Suarez (17) in goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami’s triumph over Columbus came after Tata Martino’s side had three consecutive draws in the MLS against Atlanta United, New York FC and Charlotte FC. While this would be Miami’s biggest title to date, it’s true that the expectations around the club have changed since the arrival of stars such as Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami celebrates (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“We were a team that usually lost for years, and now we’re a team that usually wins, and that raises expectations,” Martino said ahead of the match. “It’s worth noting that we’ve worked very hard to change the perception of this team, and we’ve done so while having to use many different lineups due to injuries and national team duties,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi’s trophies: All the titles he has won so far

Lionel Messi has won 46 titles throughout his career. Leo lifted 35 trophies at Barcelona, three at PSG, two at Inter Miami, and six with Argentina. However, there’s discrepancy surrounding the number of trophies he won with the Catalans, as some don’t consider he won the 2005 Spanish Supercup, as he wasn’t called up with the team for either of the two games. FIFA does attribute the title to him. Here is the breakdown of his titles:

Advertisement

10x LaLiga8x Spanish Super Cup7x Copa del Rey4x UEFA Champions League3x Club World Cup3x UEFA Super Cup2x Ligue 11x FIFA World Cup1x French Super Cup2x Copa America1x Finalissima1x U-20 World Cup1x Olympic Gold Medal1x Leagues Cup1x Supporters’ Shield

Inter Miami’s next goal: The MLS Cup

Tata Martino’s team has proven to be the most consistent team this season of the MLS, winning with 68 points in the regular season. They won the Supporters Shield with 10 points over Los Angeles Galaxy, who are second in the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, Inter Miami are also poised to win the Eastern Conference, with 11 points over Columbus. After this victory, The Herons will want to confirm their great form this past year by lifting the MLS Cup.