Inter Miami breaking all marketing and commercial records in Lionel Messi’s second year

An ESPN report indicates that Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have scored a golazo when it comes to marketing, sponsorship, and revenue in 2024.

Inter Miami is pure gold; tonight, if they defeat the Columbus Crew, they will win the MLS regular season Supporters Shield, a title given to the team with the best regular season record overall. For most of the season, Lionel Messi’s team has been in first place in all of MLS.

Off the field, the commercial success of Messi and Inter Miami has yet to reach its peak. According to an ESPN report, Lionel Messi is MLS’ top-selling kit. Not only that, the Inter Miami Messi jersey is the best-selling sports jersey in the Adidas sports portfolio.

MLS kit sales are up 41%, and Inter Miami as a club has signed 11 sponsorship deals that would be the envy of any sports team in the world, including Audi, JPMorgan Chase, Duracell, Lowe’s, Visa, and LaCroix. The club’s kit sponsors, Fracht and Royal Caribbean, are the highest-paid sponsors on an MLS kit ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for Inter Miami Continue to Be in High Demand

The club informed ESPN that for the 2024 season, season ticket renewals were at 90%, the most in MLS history, and suites for the year go as high as $42,840.

Abroad, the club has earned significant revenue due to playing in countries like El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Japan.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami controls the ball against the Charlotte FC during the first half of the game at Chase Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Advertisement

To top it all off, the club is expected to open their new state-of-the-art soccer-specific stadium, Miami Freedom Park, in 2026. The venue will have 25,000 seats and will most likely usher in a new age for soccer in the United States.

Advertisement

see also Video: Furious Lionel Messi rages against referee after Inter Miami’s draw vs Charlotte

Lionel Messi’s current MLS deal expires at the end of 2025, and there has still been no word regarding a contract renewal, although optimism remains that Messi will play the 2026 season at the club’s new stadium.