Lionel Messi’s Argentina set to face World Cup team in friendly match after 2026 Finalissima vs Spain

The 2026 Finalissima, set for this March between Argentina and Spain, stands as one of the year’s most anticipated fixtures, marking the first-ever on-field meeting between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. Serving as a critical tune-up for the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Scaloni’s squad has now confirmed a second friendly against a fellow World Cup qualifier just days after the clash with Spain

The historic showdown between Messi and Yamal will take place on Friday, March 27, at Lusail Stadium—the hallowed ground where Argentina secured the 2022 World Cup title. However, Argentina’s stay at Lusail will be extended; four days later, on Tuesday, March 31, they will face Qatar, another confirmed participant for the 2026 World Cup.

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) officially unveiled the ‘Qatar Football Festival 2026’ via social media, detailing a high-profile slate of international matches in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organizers confirmed six total matches for the festival, with Argentina appearing twice. The Finalissima will be the 15th meeting between Argentina and Spain, a rivalry currently deadlocked with six wins apiece and two draws. Meanwhile, the fixture against Qatar marks only the second meeting between the two nations; Argentina won their sole previous encounter 2-0 during the 2019 Copa America.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Beyond Argentina’s double-header, the festival features four additional marquee matchups: Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt and Qatar vs. Serbia on Thursday, March 26, followed by Egypt vs. Spain and Serbia vs. Saudi Arabia on Monday, March 30.

Advertisement

Argentina gear up for 2026 World Cup defense

see also Messi’s Argentina and Ronaldo’s Portugal updated positions in first FIFA World Ranking of 2026

Argentina’s primary objective in 2026 is clear: to defend the world title they secured in Qatar in 2022. To that end, Lionel Messi and company will utilize the Finalissima and a series of friendlies as the cornerstone of their tournament preparation.

Advertisement

Following the November international window—which saw Lionel Scaloni’s squad face Angola in a celebratory match marking the 50th anniversary of the African nation’s independence—Argentina’s schedule for the crucial March window is now set. The team will travel to the Middle East for the ‘Qatar Football Festival,’ headlined by the showdown against Spain.

Furthermore, the Albiceleste will have one final preparation window in June, immediately preceding the World Cup opener. While the AFA has yet to finalize the venues, reports from TyC Sports indicate that Argentina are set to face Mexico and Honduras on U.S. soil. These matches will serve as the final tune-up before the team settles into its base camp—likely in Kansas City—to begin the most important competition in world soccer.

Advertisement