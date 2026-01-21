Andy Reid and Chiefs could lose Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes’ QB coach to Eagles

Andy Reid and the Chiefs don’t seem interested in keeping Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator for 2026. This has opened the door for several teams to interview the assistant coach. According to a report by Jordan Schultz, the Eagles have joined that list.

“Sources: The Eagles have interviewed Chiefs OC Matt Nagy for their vacant OC job. Philly has a long list of candidates and just completed interviews with Brian Daboll and Josh Grizzard.”

The Eagles won the Super Bowl last season, and when Kellen Moore left for the Saints, their offense collapsed to the point that Kevin Patullo was already fired. Now, Nagy could be a very interesting replacement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chiefs could lose Matt Nagy to Eagles

The situation for Matt Nagy heading into 2026 has become complicated in recent days. The Chiefs offensive coordinator seemed to be the leading candidate to become head coach of the Titans, but Tennessee officially chose Robert Saleh as new leader.

Other teams that have interviewed Nagy include the Cardinals, Raiders, and Ravens, but no definitive offer has been made. Now, in an unexpected turn, Nick Sirianni could see him as a key figure after Matt’s experience in recent years as QB coach and OC with a star like Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Nagy’s contract with the Chiefs expires after this season, and considering that Andy Reid wants Eric Bieniemy back as his offensive coordinator, time is running out for the former Bears head coach. This could put pressure on him to accept another stint as coordinator if no head coaching vacancy opens up for him.

Advertisement