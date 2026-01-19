Inter Miami officially sign key player for Lionel Messi to long-term contract

Inter Miami are putting together an impressive offseason, reinforcing the roster across multiple areas and making the right moves to remain title contenders while maximizing the remaining prime years of Lionel Messi. As part of that plan, the club have now made the signing of a key piece official, securing Argentine forward Tadeo Allende on a permanent deal.

The story between Tadeo Allende and Inter Miami is now official. The club announced on Monday that it had completed the permanent transfer of the Argentine attacker, who initially arrived on loan from Celta de Vigo and quickly became one of the most important figures of a dream 2025 season for both the team and its fan base.

Allende, 26, signed a contract through June 2030, with an option to extend the deal for an additional year. What began as a short-term loan turned into a long-term commitment, reflecting the confidence Inter Miami have placed in his impact and consistency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When he arrived in Miami at the start of 2025, few expected him to become a cornerstone of the project. However, the Argentine made his presence felt immediately on the field, delivering goals, intensity, and decisive performances in the biggest moments. His contributions played a major role in Inter Miami winning their first-ever MLS Cup and adding a historic chapter to the club’s young but ambitious history.

Tadeo Allende of Inter Miami CF.

Advertisement

Allende’s numbers

Allende did not just shine, he was decisive. He finished the season with 24 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions, including nine goals in the playoffs, setting a new postseason scoring record. He also scored the goal that sealed the championship against Vancouver Whitecaps, while adding three assists to a résumé that clearly underlined his importance.

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami owner confirms Lionel Messi will regain key partner for 2026 but an Argentine teammate might not return

In attack, Allende was not alone. He developed strong chemistry with fellow Argentines Lionel Messi, who remained the team’s focal point, and Mateo Silvetti, who locked down the left flank. When Luis Suárez was also on the field, Allende adapted seamlessly, complementing the veteran striker and maintaining balance in the front line.

Advertisement

Allende’s career before Miami

Allende joined Celta de Vigo in January 2024 for his first experience abroad. He made 13 appearances across all competitions in 2024, scoring three goals. Before that, he played for Godoy Cruz, where he became an important figure by recording 15 goals and seven assists in 80 matches between 2022 and 2023 before making the move to Europe.

The striker began his career in the youth system of Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba, earning promotion to the first team and making his professional debut in 2021. He appeared in 24 matches for Instituto before being loaned to Godoy Cruz in 2022, a move that ultimately set the stage for his rise and his eventual breakthrough with Inter Miami.

Advertisement