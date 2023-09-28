Lionel Messi signed with Inter Miami following two very complicated years at PSG. The star from Argentina has been a sensation in the MLS and already won his first trophy: the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Meanwhile, after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made a similar move when he decided to play with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend wanted to start a soccer revolution.

So far, Messi in the United States and Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia are achieving the unthinkable. Both leagues are on the spotlight worlwide and a new chapter in their historic rivalry could be written.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might face each other in China

A few weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo unexpectedly clarified what’s happened in his big rivalry with Lionel Messi over the years. The statement shocked the media as it’s very rare that any of them talks about the other publicly.

“The rivalry with Messi? I don’t see things that way. It was a good rivalry. The rivalry is over. If you love Cristiano, you don’t have to hate Messi or vice versa. We are two good, or very good players (laughs). Both of us changed the history of soccer. We are respected worldwide, that’s the most important thing. He is making his own path and I am making mine. And the legacy continues.”

Now, according to a report from Saudi journalist Ali Al-Enezi, an event organizing company intends to hold a friendly match between Inter Miami and Al Nassr in China.

Of course, that’s one of the biggest markets for soccer and the possibility of having the two greatest stars in that country could deliver historic numbers in revenue.

How many times Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced each other?

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is filled with exciting and closely contested duels that have even decided titles. In total, they faced each other 36 times. The Argentine won more matches with 16 victories compared to the Portuguese’s 11. They drew nine times.

Interestingly, in their matchups against each other, Messi has scored 22 goals and Cristiano 21. In terms of assists, there is an enormous difference as Leo has a total of 12 compared to just one from CR7.

The last time Messi and Cristiano faced each other was not in an official match. The Argentine was playing for PSG and the Portuguese was part of a team of Saudi football stars called Riyadh Season. On that day, Paris Saint-Germain won the friendly match 5-4, with Leo scoring one goal, while Cristiano scored twice.