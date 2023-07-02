Lionel Messi has decided to sign with Inter Miami after two very complicated years at PSG. The star from Argentina is 36-years old and this could very well be the last big contract of his career.

It’s important to remember that Messi had a lot of options on the table regarding his future. Barcelona wanted to bring him back, but the economic situation of the club made it impossible. Then, Saudi Arabia made an offer beyond $600 million to join other players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

In the end, Lionel Messi chose the MLS and that’s gonna have a massive impact overall in US sports. After many weeks of secrecy around his salary, the spectacular details have been revealed.

Lionel Messi’s contract with Inter Miami: How much money he’ll earn?

Jorge Mas is the owner of Inter Miami and, during an interview with El Pais, revealed the process to sign Lionel Messi. “In 2019, we started to think how we could bring him. Messi can make of the MLS one of the Top 3 leagues around the world.”

Furthermore, in details which were confidential until now, Mas confirmed the base salary for Lionel Messi to play in Miami. The extra money he’ll get for TV rights was a key factor. “It’s gonna be between $50 million and $60 million per year. To close the agreement, the Apple deal was crucial.”

Inter Miami’s front office is still working to sign star players and fight for a championship. “For us is essential to surround Messi with players of his level. We’ve been talking with (Sergio) Busquets for almost a year. There could be two or three more signings and we’ve indeed talk to Jordi Alba. Luis Suarez is under contract and I don’t know if that will be possible.”