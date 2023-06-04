As his exit from Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled at the month’s conclusion, Lionel Messi played his last game for the club on Saturday. The 3-2 home loss to Clermont in the veteran’s farewell game for the club was their seventh loss in the league this season.

Fans of the French champions did not wish the Argentine a fond goodbye when he announced that he would not be extending his contract. Instead, he would become a free agent on July 1.

PSG supporters have been vocal in their displeasure with the World Cup champion for some time, and this was not the first occasion he has been booed. The 35-year-old’s former Barcelona colleague and current player of the Parisians, Neymar has defended him despite the fans’ behavior.

What did Neymar and Luis Suarez say about Lionel Messi’s exit from PSG?

The Brazilian, who is also said to be leaving PSG, sent a series of tweets and images on social media saying goodbye to Messi. “Brother… it didn’t turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share to more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you,” he wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

In addition, even Luis Suarez chimed in to wish good luck to his former Barca teammate. “The most beautiful thing was the love and support you have for each other Messi and Neymar, I love you my friends”, he wrote.

There are several teams interested in signing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner since he is looking for a new challenge. Although it seems that Barcelona is where he would most want to settle, their current financial circumstances could make the return unlikely. As a result, he may have to decide between two clubs: Inter Miami and Al-Hilal.