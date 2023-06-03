Less than two years after joining Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is expected to leave the club, as announced by coach Christophe Galtier. In 2021, the Argentine shocked the football world by signing a two-year agreement with the Ligue 1 side after leaving his beloved Barcelona on a free transfer.

His relationship with the Parisians has deteriorated despite his contributions to the club’s two Ligue 1 championships. Accordingly, a mad dash has started to get the services of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The veteran’s former club Barcelona had been the frontrunner to recruit him, but Inter Miami has surfaced as a possible alternative. However, the superstar’s next team is now prepared to disclose the deal publicly.

Where will Lionel Messi continue his career after PSG?

The transfer drama involving Lionel Messi, who is expected to turn down a return to Camp Nou in favor of a move to Al-Hilal and the highest deal in sports history, is coming to a close. According to insiders at the Saudi club, the shocking announcement of the Argentine’s signing has been scheduled for June 6. This story was reported by the Catalan publication SPORT on Saturday.

Everything has been planned out, down to the €400 million annual pay and the worldwide announcement of the historic agreement. Lionel Messi’s resounding ‘ok’ is still lacking, however. Reports suggest the 35-year-old would want to avoid the transfer market soap production that might unfold over the next several months by finalizing his future as soon as possible.

In doing so, Messi would join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia and overtake him financially in the Middle East. Real Madrid’s captain Karim Benzema, will also be a free agent after the season, thus he too might go to the Middle East.