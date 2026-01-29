Trending topics:
champions league

Lionel Messi’s historic Champions League record matched by Lewandowski with goal vs Copenhagen

Robert Lewandowski scored in Barcelona’s victory over Copenhagen, equaling a historic Champions League record held by Lionel Messi.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

The UEFA Champions League league phase concluded with a dramatic Matchday 8, delivering major upsets—most notably Real Madrid missing out on a direct Round of 16 berth following a 4-2 defeat to Benfica. Meanwhile, Barcelona secured automatic qualification after overcoming Copenhagen, a night highlighted by Robert Lewandowski matching a storied record previously held by Lionel Messi.

After surprisingly trailing at halftime at the Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona emerged for the second half determined to shift the momentum. The Catalan giants scored four unanswered goals to dismantle their opponents 4-1, ensuring a straight ticket to the Round of 16.

Lewandowski ignited the comeback by scoring the equalizer, and in doing so, reached an imposing milestone. The Polish striker has now become only the second player in history to score against 40 different Champions League opponents, joining the Argentine legend at the top of the list.

Advertisement

With this feat, Lewandowski remains tied with Messi for the all-time record but holds a significant advantage to surpass it, given that Messi is unlikely to compete in the Champions League again.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates a goal against Slavia Praha. (Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski celebrates a goal against Slavia Praha. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Lewandowski’s historic achievement places him in elite company: behind the leading duo sit Cristiano Ronaldo (38 teams), Karim Benzema (34 teams), and Raul Gonzalez (33 teams).

The 40 clubs Lewandowski has scorched

Barcelona thrashes Copenhagen 4-1 in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League: Highlights and goals!

see also

Barcelona thrashes Copenhagen 4-1 in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League: Highlights and goals!

Among the teams that have suffered most at the hands of Robert Lewandowski, Benfica leads the pack, having conceded nine goals to the Polish international. They are followed by Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade with seven, while both RB Salzburg and Real Madrid sit in a dead heat with six goals each.

Advertisement

Below is the comprehensive list of the Polish striker’s victims in the Champions League and the number of goals he has netted against each:

TeamGoals scored
Arsenal4
Manchester City1
Tottenham2
Chelsea3
Real Madrid6
Malaga1
Barcelona4
Atletico Madrid2
Villarreal1
AS Roma1
Juventus1
Napoli2
Inter Milan2
Lazio2
Bayern Munich1
Borussia Dortmund2
Olympique Marseille3
PSG1
Olympique Lyon1
Stade Brest2
Porto2
Benfica9
Ajax5
PSV3
Besiktas2
Shakhtar Donetsk2
Dynamo Kyiv3
Olympiacos4
AEK3
Zenit2
Rostov1
Anderlecht2
Antwerp FC1
Viktoria Plzen3
Slavia Praha1
Dinamo Zagreb5
Red Star7
RB Salzburg6
Young Boys2
Copenhagen1
Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Inter Miami reportedly target another Argentine defender to continue helping Lionel Messi
Soccer

Inter Miami reportedly target another Argentine defender to continue helping Lionel Messi

Barcelona star downgrades comparisons between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal: ‘It’s crazy’
Soccer

Barcelona star downgrades comparisons between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal: ‘It’s crazy’

Angel Di Maria explains what makes Lionel Messi different from Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Angel Di Maria explains what makes Lionel Messi different from Cristiano Ronaldo

Shedeur Sanders could question new Browns coach Todd Monken’s authority according to former Eagles player: ‘What have you won on an NFL level?’
NFL

Shedeur Sanders could question new Browns coach Todd Monken’s authority according to former Eagles player: ‘What have you won on an NFL level?’

Better Collective Logo