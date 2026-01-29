Lionel Messi’s historic Champions League record matched by Lewandowski with goal vs Copenhagen

The UEFA Champions League league phase concluded with a dramatic Matchday 8, delivering major upsets—most notably Real Madrid missing out on a direct Round of 16 berth following a 4-2 defeat to Benfica. Meanwhile, Barcelona secured automatic qualification after overcoming Copenhagen, a night highlighted by Robert Lewandowski matching a storied record previously held by Lionel Messi.

After surprisingly trailing at halftime at the Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona emerged for the second half determined to shift the momentum. The Catalan giants scored four unanswered goals to dismantle their opponents 4-1, ensuring a straight ticket to the Round of 16.

Lewandowski ignited the comeback by scoring the equalizer, and in doing so, reached an imposing milestone. The Polish striker has now become only the second player in history to score against 40 different Champions League opponents, joining the Argentine legend at the top of the list.

With this feat, Lewandowski remains tied with Messi for the all-time record but holds a significant advantage to surpass it, given that Messi is unlikely to compete in the Champions League again.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates a goal against Slavia Praha. (Getty Images)

Lewandowski’s historic achievement places him in elite company: behind the leading duo sit Cristiano Ronaldo (38 teams), Karim Benzema (34 teams), and Raul Gonzalez (33 teams).

The 40 clubs Lewandowski has scorched

Among the teams that have suffered most at the hands of Robert Lewandowski, Benfica leads the pack, having conceded nine goals to the Polish international. They are followed by Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade with seven, while both RB Salzburg and Real Madrid sit in a dead heat with six goals each.

Below is the comprehensive list of the Polish striker’s victims in the Champions League and the number of goals he has netted against each:

Team Goals scored Arsenal 4 Manchester City 1 Tottenham 2 Chelsea 3 Real Madrid 6 Malaga 1 Barcelona 4 Atletico Madrid 2 Villarreal 1 AS Roma 1 Juventus 1 Napoli 2 Inter Milan 2 Lazio 2 Bayern Munich 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 Olympique Marseille 3 PSG 1 Olympique Lyon 1 Stade Brest 2 Porto 2 Benfica 9 Ajax 5 PSV 3 Besiktas 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Dynamo Kyiv 3 Olympiacos 4 AEK 3 Zenit 2 Rostov 1 Anderlecht 2 Antwerp FC 1 Viktoria Plzen 3 Slavia Praha 1 Dinamo Zagreb 5 Red Star 7 RB Salzburg 6 Young Boys 2 Copenhagen 1

