Lionel Messi goes viral as 'chef' in first ad campaign after signing with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is the biggest signing in MLS history. As a consequence, next Sunday, the official event where he’ll be introduced as new player of Inter Miami could have celebrities like Shakira or Bad Bunny. It’s gonna be an extraordinary night.

The race to find tickets for his possible debut against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21st or the chaos to finally get his new jersey are just the beginning of Messi Mania in the United States.

Now, after his arrival to Inter Miami, Lionel Messi appeared in a sensational campaign with one of the biggest sponsors in the city. The legend from Argentina amazed on social media as a fantastic chef.

Lionel Messi surprises as chef in spectacular campaign

Hard Rock is one of the most important brands in the city of Miami. For example, since 2016, the stadium of the Miami Dolphins in the NFL has that sponsor’s name. It’s an 18-year agreement with the team. Just amazing.

So, considering Miami is the current center of the sports world, Lionel Messi appeared as the star of Hard Rock’s new campaign. Now, he’ll have his own chicken sandwich for the famous restaurant.

Messi arrives to the kitchen, gets dressed as chef and delivers the new recipe to all his partners at work. He absolutely dominates all the ingredientes. Of course, the customers cannot believe that the soccer star is actually doing it. This was the message from the player on Instagram.

“Another dream comes true! I am thrilled to introduce to you the new Messi Chicken Sandwich that I have created with Hard Rock Cafe. It’s inspired by my favorite food: The Milanese! Don’t miss out!