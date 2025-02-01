Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami signs new star who shined in the Copa Libertadores

Inter Miami understands that Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Lionel Messi will not be around forever. To maximize their impact and compete for major titles, the club remains focused on strengthening the squad with players who are performing at a high level and are under 30, ensuring both immediate success and a long-term foundation for the post-retirement era of their three stars. As part of this strategy, Javier Mascherano now has a new Uruguayan defender who impressed in the Copa Libertadores.

Inter Miami have officially announced the signing of Uruguayan defender Maximiliano Falcon on their X account, formerly Twitter. Falcon joins from Chilean club Colo-Colo, which had a promising project led by former FC Barcelona star Arturo Vidal.

The defender arrives to strengthen Inter Miami’s backline, widely considered the team’s weakest area, and will line up alongside young talent Tomas Aviles and the experienced David Martinez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This signing reinforces the clear vision Javier Mascherano is implementing for the future of Inter Miami, as he aims to build a sustainable project both in the short and long term. His strategy focuses on a balanced squad, combining experienced players, without exceeding the 30-year mark, with young talents who can develop alongside the team’s established stars.

Maximiliano Falcon of Colo Colo heads the ball during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2022 match between River Plate and Colo Colo at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on May 19, 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Advertisement

Although Javier Mascherano has limited coaching experience, Inter Miami fans can take confidence in his extensive playing career and his work with Argentina’s youth teams, which highlight his ability to identify and develop talent. Inter Miami’s project extends beyond Lionel Messi, as the club remains focused on building a well-balanced squad to maximize his impact on the field and strengthen their chances of winning more trophies.

Advertisement

see also World Cup champion Mauro Camoranesi names the greatest soccer player of all time

What is next for Inter Miami after their latest moves?

Following back-to-back victories over Mexico’s Club América and Peru’s Universitario, Inter Miami are set for three additional matches in February 2025. They will face Sporting San Miguelito on February 2, CD Olimpia on February 8, and Orlando City on February 14. Despite initial skepticism, Inter Miami have demonstrated strong preparation ahead of the official start of the season.

Advertisement

Inter Miami will kick off its season on February 18 against Sporting KC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. With its latest signings, Lionel Messi’s team aims to make a strong statement this year and position itself as a serious contender for the MLS title.