Mauro Camoranesi is synonymous with excellence, the World Cup, and having witnessed some of the best generations in the sport’s history. Now embarking on a coaching career after nearly two decades in the elite ranks, the Argentine-born Italian remains steadfast in his opinion on who stands as the greatest player in soccer history.

Having shared the field with some of the game’s finest, the Juventus icon remains convinced that despite the incredible achievements of today’s stars, like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there’s one player who would have been even more complete if he had played in the modern era.

“Pelé with today’s training would be the best in the world because individual quality transcends eras,” Camoranesi said after Argentina’s victory over France in the 2022 World Cup final, speaking on Maestros en la Jugada. “He faced challenges in his time, but a player from the ’60s would also be the best today with modern training and recovery methods”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Camoranesi weighs in on the Messi vs. Maradona debate

In 2019, during an interview on Argentina’s Club 947 radio show, the Juventus legend addressed the ongoing debate between Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Diego Maradona conducts warm up exercises with forward Lionel Messi ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Nigeria. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“Maradona or Messi? If I have to choose today, in 2019, I’d say Leo because he’s younger,” Camoranesi explained. “I played against Messi. Did I try to tackle him? I couldn’t get close. He’s a genius, that little guy. He left us all speechless”.

Advertisement

see also Brazilian legend Romario admits to being better than many Ballon d’Or winners, including Cristiano Ronaldo—but what about Messi?

“At the time, people used to call him a ‘phenomenon,’” Camoranesi continued. “He was different, but we never imagined he’d reach this level. His speed, the same quickness that amazed everyone, surprised us too. But what stood out the most was what he could do with the ball at his feet, the sheer pace he maintained while dribbling”.

Advertisement

What does Camoranesi think about Cristiano Ronaldo?

“I never managed to tackle Cristiano, but it was easier to play against him,” Camoranesi said during the same 2019 interview. “When we faced him with the national team, all he did was knock the ball forward and use his stepovers. His game was all about speed. He’d play down the flank, and you just had to keep up with him“.

For Camoranesi, Pelé remains the ultimate player, arguing that with today’s advanced training methods, the Brazilian legend would be unrivaled in the modern game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Camoranesi’s career in numbers

Across a glittering career, Camoranesi played 602 matches, scoring 86 goals and providing 103 assists. His accolades include five major titles, highlighted by his World Cup triumph against France in Berlin.

The midfielder’s journey took him across clubs such as Aldosivi, Santos Laguna, Montevideo Wanderers, Banfield, Cruz Azul, Hellas Verona, Juventus, Stuttgart, Lanús, and Racing Club between 1994 and 2014.

Advertisement

Camoranesi’s most iconic stint came with Juventus, where he spent eight seasons. During his time in Turin, he played alongside Italian legends and endured the team’s relegation to Serie B after the infamous Calciopoli scandal. Camoranesi helped restore the Vecchia Signora to Serie A, cementing his legacy as one of the club’s greats.