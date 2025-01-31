Javier Mascherano confirms a new signing at Inter Miami to help Lionel Messi

Javier Mascherano is already looking ahead to Inter Miami‘s third preseason friendly against Sporting San Miguelito from Panama this Sunday. Speaking at a press conference, the coach discussed several topics, surprising many by revealing that a new player will join Lionel Messi’s team.

Mascherano led the team through its final practice in Miami before traveling to Panama for Sunday’s match. During the media session, he shared updates on Messi‘s progress, the team’s preseason performance, and the club’s activity in the transfer market.

“Leo is doing very well, as we planned. The first match, the idea was 60 minutes, then a little more on Wednesday, taking him close to 70 minutes, knowing we have another match on Sunday,” Mascherano said about the team captain. “The goal is to give everyone the maximum minutes possible,” he added.

It’s likely Messi will play on Sunday against Sporting San Miguelito, though the extent of his involvement will depend on Mascherano’s assessment of the star player’s fitness.

Javier Mascherano greets Lionel Messi after a Club friendly match between Universitario and Inter Miami. (Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)

The former Barcelona defender expressed satisfaction with Inter Miami’s recent performance, particularly during their friendly against Universitario in Peru. “I think it was a match that left us with good impressions. We started very well in the first half, playing in their half, creating opportunities, and building effectively. Later, some turnovers and their transitions made it harder to maintain control,” he noted.

Mascherano confirms at least one more signing for Inter Miami

During the press conference, Mascherano was asked about Inter Miami’s plans in the transfer market. He not only elaborated on the collaborative decision-making process at the club but also confirmed the addition of a new player to the roster.

“The club has a collaborative way of working. Decisions are made collectively; we try to reach consensus. We suggest names or request specific positions,” Mascherano explained. He then confirmed that more activity in the transfer market is expected.

“The transfer window is long; we have until the end of April. We don’t want to rush, but surely one or two players will arrive,” he stated. A new addition to the “Herons” is on the horizon, and speculation about the player’s identity is already growing.

Argentine midfielder reportedly close to joining Inter Miami

Among the names linked to Inter Miami is Baltasar Rodríguez, a midfielder from Argentina’s Racing Club. Reports suggest he is close to finalizing a move to join Mascherano’s squad.

Rodríguez, a young talent who previously played under Mascherano in Argentina’s youth national team, has struggled for playing time with Racing Club. Following extended negotiations, the player is now reportedly nearing a transfer to the “Herons.”