It’s one of those good problems companies like to have, so much demand but not enough product. Adidas, the uniform supplier of Major League Soccer and Inter Miami, are seeing Inter Miami jerseys fly out the door. Messi’s iconic number 10 is the hottest item in the world and Adidas can’t meet the demand.

Not only is Adidas overflowing with demand at local stores and online, but the sports brand needs to also supply retailers all over the world with the Argentine’s kit. Inter Miami has a similar problem as the jersey is selling rapidly and needs to meet the demand of fans buying online or going to the stadium.

According to CNN and DarioAs in Spain, fans who purchase the Inter Miami Lionel Messi jersey can expect the kit to arrive by mid-October, basically the end of the MLS season.

Lionel Messi an instant hit in MLS

“We’re working as quickly as possible to ensure that every fan who wants a jersey can get one online or at one of our stores,” an Adidas spokesperson said back in July when it was clear that there weren’t enough kits.

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running in MLS, scoring 3 goals and adding 1 assist for Inter Miami, helping the club advance to the round of 32 in the Leagues Cup and snapping a winless streak. Inter Miami and Lionel Messi will play archrivals Orlando City on Wednesday for a ticket to the round of 16 in Leagues Cup action.