The 2030 FIFA World Cup will have a unique format, with the initial matches set to be hosted in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Lionel Messi had an incredible response upon learning that his country will be part of the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup is the most anticipated tournament for every country. The competition has undergone significant changes recently, with the most notable being its transition to a 48-team format.

For this reason, FIFA has decided to expand the number of nations hosting the tournament, beginning in 2026 with Canada, Mexico, and the United States. However, in 2030, six countries across two different continents will jointly host the championship.

The incredible response of Lionel Messi to Argentina Hosting a 2030 FIFA World Cup match

For Lionel Messi, the FIFA World Cup took on a different meaning last year. The team’s captain was able to secure the title in Qatar 2022 after several attempts, adding another trophy to his collection.

Since then, Messi has been closely following everything related to the FIFA World Cup. Of course, the most common question is whether he will participate in the next edition to pursue back-to-back titles.

However, a new topic has emerged for him: the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Argentina, along with Uruguay and Paraguay, will host one of the first three matches of the tournament, which will then conclude in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

While it’s highly unlikely that Messi will play in the 2030 World Cup, he’s pleased that his country will host a match. FIFA made this decision to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the World Cup, which was originally held in the three South American countries mentioned.

“Messi was the first one I told the night before the FIFA bureau meeting that we were going to host the opening games of the World Cup 2030,” Claudio Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association, said. “Of course one always dreams of having the best player in the world there

“This is a bit of what we will have to talk about among ourselves, but he was the first one we told the news to and he was very happy, because he gets very happy when there is news that has to do with our team and our country.”

How old will Lionel Messi be in 2030?

Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987. In 2030, he will be 42 years old.