Without a question, the World Cup is the most significant and exciting sporting event on the planet. Many countries, however, have not been so lucky to feature. Check out the full list of nations that are yet to make their debut at the FIFA World Cup.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition of the international men's football tournament held every four years, which will be contested by national teams from FIFA's member organizations. From November 21 to December 18, 2022, it will be held in Qatar. This will be the first World Cup to be hosted in the Arab world, and the second World Cup to be held fully in Asia, following the 2002 event in South Korea and Japan.

The tournament will also be the last to include 32 teams, with the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada expected to have 48 teams. Because of the extreme heat in Qatar during the summer, the World Cup will be held from late November to December, which means that it will be the first edition not hosted in the summer. France are the reigning champions having won the 2018 edition in Russia.

The World Cup is, without a doubt, the world's most important and thrilling athletic event. It is regarded as the peak of international football by many players from all around the world. Many nations from all around the world qualified for this soccer extravaganza. Others, however, have not been so fortunate. Take a look at the top 5 countries that have never qualified for the World Cup.

5 countries to have never qualified for the World Cup

India

India is the most populous country to have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, having managed to fail in eight attempts. With 1.382 billion people, India is by far the most populous country yet to earn a spot at the world's most prestigious soccer event. India qualified for the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, three years after becoming an independent nation, primarily as a result of the withdrawal of all other Asian nations.

However, as luck would have it, they were forced to withdraw due to a lack of funds to cover the costs of flying to Brazil. The cricket-crazed country has only won 11 of 51 qualifying matches since 1986. Their best qualification performance was in 2002, when they won three out of six games, possibly due to the smaller pool of teams due to the joint hosting of South Korea and Japan.

Finland

Finland have had a total of 19 chances to qualify for the tournament. Their qualification troubles seemed to have been solved in the 2000s by hiring Roy Hodgson as manager. The Englishman was the driving force behind the Nordic team's unprecedented 30th place finish. They have never been able to match this rating. They may have a serious chance of qualifying if they are able to go for another elite manager.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg have competed in an incredible 20 European World Cup Qualifiers, from 1934 to 2018, but have never managed to secure a place at the World Cup. Their first attempt took place in 1934, following the inaugural World Cup, while the most recent effort took place in 2018. One of the reasons they have consistently failed to qualify is a lack of experienced and great players who can rally the team when it is most needed. In addition, the strikers have failed to produce. They only managed to score eight goals in their most recent qualification effort, in 2018.

Venezuela

They are the only South American team that has never advanced to the World Cup, in spite of giving it a try 13 times so far. Venezuela used to complete full qualifying tournaments without winning, but it hasn't happened since 1998. The national team has only lately discovered incentives to boost player development and fan support, thanks to the growing popularity of the World Cup in countries where football is not the predominant sport. Venezuela is rated 25th on the FIFA World Ranking as of December 2019, the highest-ranking of any side that has yet to qualify for the World Cup.

Syria

With 14 qualifying tries, Syria are a pleasant surprise who are yet to show up at the World Cup. Despite the country's political volatility, the most recent chance came in 2018. Even more shocking is that the only time they have ever come close to qualifying for the finals was for the previous World Cup in Russia. After being barred from playing home games within the country, the war threatened to ruin their qualifying bid. They would have been disqualified if Malaysia hadn't offered them a place to stay.

Complete list of teams to have never qualified for the World Cup