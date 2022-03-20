In a surprise move, rumors claim that Liverpool's coach Jurgen Klopp is keeping a close watch on Manchester United's star Marcus Rashford and dreams of seeing him in the Reds' jersey.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is considering adding new reinforcements to his side this summer, and interestingly enough, he has shown interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. As reported by Manchester Evening News, Klopp thinks highly of the Englishman, so it will not be a surprise if he pushes the Reds to sign him in the summer.

United might be forced to sell Rashford after the end of the season, as the left-winger has a contract valid until 2023. A new round of discussions between Man Utd and the player's representatives are expected to take place in the coming months.

However, it looks increasingly likely that the two sides will part ways in the next transfer window due to Rashford's status at the club. The lack of playing time could certainly be one of the reasons why the 24-year-old would look to depart Old Trafford.

Rashford to move to arch-rivals Liverpool?

After Ralf Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United's manager, Rashford has failed to impress with his performances in the Red Devils' jersey. Even England's national team boss Gareth Southgate dropped the forward from his squad for the forthcoming International Friendly games later this month because of his lack of form.

Rashford was born in Manchester and has been a fan of the Old Trafford outfit since his childhood years. Moreover, if his situation at the squad does not change, he could opt to leave United after 17 years, including his youth academy days.