The season ended for Liverpool. What could have been a perfect campaign ended up having a bitter taste. The Reds had the chance to win four titles this season, finally winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but in less than 10 days, they lost the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League Final.

Liverpool officials will now have to get down to work to secure the signings Jurgen Klopp is seeking. The German coach does not like to spend a lot of money on transfers, Liverpool already signed Fabio Carvalho. The 19-year-old arrived as a free agent from Fulham, although the Reds will pay £5 million plus £2.7 million in variables.

Likewise, Sadio Mane will leave the club. The journalist Fabrizio Romano assured that the 30-year-old player will not play next season at the English club, the main favorite to sign him is Bayern Munich, and Liverpool officials would already have his possible replacement in mind.

Dembele could be possible Mane replacement

According to Sport, Liverpool have contacted Ousmane Dembele's agent. It is a fact that the 25-year-old will not renew his contract with Barcelona and will become a free agent as of July 1.

It seemed that the forward had everything settled to sign for PSG, it would have been a special request from Kylian Mbappe, and he was going to meet again with Lionel Messi, with whom he played in the Spanish team, however, Moussa Sissoko, the player's agent said: “Ousmane’s future remains open. We are and have always been very respectful to all clubs, and this will continue to be the case while the process is ongoing. When it is the right time to make a decision, Ousmane will consider the best option for his future”.

Signing for Liverpool would be a great opportunity for Dembele, the French player was never quite comfortable at Barcelona, he had many injuries and problems with the fans. At the same time, he is a player who could be a perfect fit for Klopp's style of play. He is dynamic, skillful, fast, and has a great 1vs1.

The player currently earns 9,900,000 euros per year at Barcelona, something the Reds can afford. Time will tell if Dembele will be a Liverpool player next season, but Chelsea are also interested in signing the player.