Liverpool will face Arsenal at Anfield in what will be Game 1 of this second Carabao Cup semi-finals (the other is between Tottenham and Chelsea). Here you can find all you need to know about this EFL Cup game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free. If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The "Reds" are looking to add a new title to their showcase. The team whose stars are Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah (both will be absent because they will play the African Cup of Nations) is undoubtedly a candidate to win any tournament that plays this season and this, of course, is not an exception. They are one of the best teams not only in England, but on the continent.

On the other side will be Arsenal, a team that in the current Premier League marches in 4th place, although very far from the leaders Manchester City. That is why a goal much more within reach of the "Gunners" this season will be to become champion of the Carabao Cup, and they have the chance to eliminate in these semifinals who are undoubtedly the biggest favorites to be champion, now playing without their biggest starts.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Date

This game for the first leg of the second semi-final of the Carabao Cup between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played this Thursday, January 13 at 2:45 PM (ET) at Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

This game for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals between Liverpool and Arsenal that will be played this Wednesday, January 13 at 2:45 PM at Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, will be broadcast on DAZN in Canada. In the United states, you can watch this game on ESPN+.

