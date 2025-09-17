Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Lineups for Matchday 1 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Despite Liverpool‘s four-game winning streak, questions remain about their competitive edge as they struggle to showcase a dominant style. The bustling transfer market brought in eight new players, including three offensive talents, adding to the uncertainty. Now, they face a formidable test in their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League debut against Atletico Madrid, another team revamped with eight new signings that promise to shape its competitiveness.

Atletico Madrid may start as underdogs, but they have revamped their roster with game-changing talents. Newcomers David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri, Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, and Nicolas Gonzalez have already proven their worth under Diego Simeone. Complementing them, Antoine Griezmann promises to lead the offense and shine in their upcoming Champions League opener. However, their defensive solidity will be a big challenge.

After clinching the 2024-25 Premier League title, Liverpool step into their opening match in Europe’s elite competition as dominant favorites. Head coach Arne Slot, however, faces the challenging task of blending several new attacking talents as Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike have drawn criticism for their lack impact. Despite these hurdles, the stellar performances of Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai are expected to tip the scales in their favor.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Atletico Madrid

Liverpool face a crucial clash against Atletico Madrid missing Curtis Jones in midfield, yet confidently anticipating Alexis Mac Allister’s return to full fitness. Moreover, head coach Arne Slot has hinted at Alexander Isak’s potential inclusion for an official debut, aiming to significantly boost the team’s scoring power. With his dynamic presence on the horizon, the lineup is likely to remain largely unchanged, with Szoboszlai and Salah leading the team.

Considering this, the Reds could play as follows: Allisson Becker; Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Alexander Isak.

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Unlike Liverpool, Atletico Madrid arrive at their Champions League debut with some very important players missing from their squad. Head coach Diego Simeone will not be able to count on Julian Alvarez and Johnny Cardoso, two stars of his usual lineup. In addition to them, Thiago Almada, Alex Baena, and Jose Maria Gimenez will also be missing. Because of this, they will be forced to make significant changes to their lineup, giving way to unusual players.

With this in mind, the Colchoneros could lineup as follows: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Koke Resurreccion, Nico Gonzalez; Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Sorloth.