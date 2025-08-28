UEFA announces important change in Champions League finals, starting in 2026

New expectations began to build for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, with significant changes that were likely to shape the future of the competition while aiming to satisfy fans and followers of the world’s most prestigious club tournament.

Starting with the 2025/26 season, the Champions League final adopted a new kick-off time. The biggest club game in the world moved from its traditional late-night start in Europe at 21:00 CET to 18:00 CET, which translated to a 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT start in the United States.

The decision aimed to improve the fan experience, offering a more accessible time both for those in the stadium and for millions watching worldwide. With this shift, UEFA also sought to simplify logistics regarding transportation and security for teams, fans, and local authorities. The final of Europe’s premier club competition was scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

“With this change, we placed the fans’ experience at the heart of our planning. The UEFA Champions League final is the highlight of the soccer season, and the new kick-off time made it even more accessible, inclusive, and impactful for everyone involved.” said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

PSG beat Inter Milan in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final

“While a 21:00 CET kick-off is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final meant an earlier finish — regardless of extra time or penalties — and offered fans the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the game of the season,”

Have there been finals played earlier?

Yes. Throughout the history of the competition, particularly in its early years, finals were staged at earlier times. Broadcast regulations and prime-time television demands were not as strict as they later became.

The move toward a standardized 21:00 CET start was a relatively recent development, driven largely by television and global market demands. Before that, kick-off times varied considerably depending on the host city, season, and local factors. For example, in the 1950s and 1960s, it was not unusual for finals to begin in the mid-afternoon.

From 2010 onward, the final was consistently played on Saturday nights. That is why the 2025/26 adjustment marked a return to earlier kick-offs after decades, reintroducing a practice that had been long abandoned.

