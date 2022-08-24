Liverpool will play against Bournemouth for Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Find out all the neccesary information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Premier League in the US and Canada

Liverpool and Bournemouth will face-off at the Anfield Stadium for Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, and TV channel to watch or live stream it. If you are in the US, watch this clash on fuboTV (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, make sure to watch it on fuboTV Canada.

Liverpool have had their worst start of the season in 10 years. The Reds' winless streak have their fans in a meltdown of emotions. But, the match against Bournemouth could be a booster for their confidence, as Liverpool haven't lost to them in 18 years. So, players like Luis Diaz, Darwin Nuñez, and Mohamed Salah have to play an almost perfect game for Jurgen Klopp's team.

On the other side, Bournemouth started their returning season to the English top-flight with one win, and two losses. Despite the team managed by Scott Parker lost those games, their rivals were Arsenal and Manchester City. So, the Cherries may have one of the most challenging starts in English football so far, with another huge matchup against the Reds.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Date

Liverpool will face Bournemouth for Matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. This matchup will be held at the Anfield Stadium on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Both teams seek a win, and try to climb up in the Premier League standings.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in the US

Liverpool will host Bournemouth will for Matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. This Premier League game will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Whereas for Canada, watch it on fuboTV Canada. Other options available for the US are Peacock, and SiriusXM FC.