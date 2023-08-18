Liverpool will receive Bournemouth this Saturday, August 19 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth online FREE in the US on Fubo]
The beginning of Liverpool’s journey in the Premier League hasn’t been the most promising. Despite facing a formidable opponent in Chelsea, they showcased a strong performance in the first half, particularly during the initial minutes. However, they struggled to maintain that level of intensity as the match progressed.
Given their reputation as a significant team, Liverpool are obligated to contend vigorously in all the upcoming competitions. Consequently, they are determined to reclaim victory. Their upcoming opponents are Bournemouth, who kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham.
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (August 20)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (August 20)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports HD 1 Asia, Star Sports 1 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Blitz ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports HD 1 Asia, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports 1 Asia
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Summer, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2, MáXimo 360
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo , Telemundo , SiriusXM FC , USA Network , NBC Sports App , nbcsports.com.