Liverpool vs Bournemouth: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Liverpool will receive Bournemouth this Saturday, August 19 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The beginning of Liverpool’s journey in the Premier League hasn’t been the most promising. Despite facing a formidable opponent in Chelsea, they showcased a strong performance in the first half, particularly during the initial minutes. However, they struggled to maintain that level of intensity as the match progressed.

Given their reputation as a significant team, Liverpool are obligated to contend vigorously in all the upcoming competitions. Consequently, they are determined to reclaim victory. Their upcoming opponents are Bournemouth, who kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (August 20)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (August 20)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports HD 1 Asia, Star Sports 1 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Blitz ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports HD 1 Asia, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports 1 Asia

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Summer, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2, MáXimo 360

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo , Telemundo , SiriusXM FC , USA Network , NBC Sports App , nbcsports.com.