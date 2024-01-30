Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on January 31, 2024

The Premier League continues with its 2023-24 season and Matchday 22 has a very interesting game between Liverpool and Chelsea. In this article you will find all the information you need to follow this duel in your country.

Liverpool has had an outstanding season thus far. The Reds have suffered only one defeat this campaign, currently leading the Premier League with 48 points. They are just two points ahead of Arsenal, who have played one more match.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has faced challenges in maintaining a top position in the Premier League in recent years. Currently sitting in 9th place, a victory against Liverpool could potentially shift the momentum in their favor and pave the way for a stronger second half of the season.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Australia: 7:15 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 5:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 (EDT)

Cameroon: 9:15 PM

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 8:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

India: 1:45 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 3:15 PM

Kenya: 11:15 PM

Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Morocco: 9:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 9:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Philippines: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 10:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UAE: 12:15 AM (Thursday)

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET)

How to Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in your Country

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ France

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, discovery+ App

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports EXTRA, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+,

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

United States: Peacock