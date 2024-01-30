The Premier League continues with its 2023-24 season and Matchday 22 has a very interesting game between Liverpool and Chelsea. In this article you will find all the information you need to follow this duel in your country.
Liverpool has had an outstanding season thus far. The Reds have suffered only one defeat this campaign, currently leading the Premier League with 48 points. They are just two points ahead of Arsenal, who have played one more match.
Chelsea, on the other hand, has faced challenges in maintaining a top position in the Premier League in recent years. Currently sitting in 9th place, a victory against Liverpool could potentially shift the momentum in their favor and pave the way for a stronger second half of the season.
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:15 PM
Australia: 7:15 AM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Thursday)
Belgium: 9:15 PM
Brazil: 5:15 PM
Canada: 3:15 (EDT)
Cameroon: 9:15 PM
Croatia: 9:15 PM
Denmark: 9:15 PM
Egypt: 10:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
Ghana: 8:15 PM
Greece: 10:15 PM
India: 1:45 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
Ireland: 8:15 PM
Israel: 10:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Jamaica: 3:15 PM
Kenya: 11:15 PM
Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Morocco: 9:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 9:15 PM
Norway: 9:15 PM
Philippines: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
Poland: 9:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM
Serbia: 9:15 PM
Singapore: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 10:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 PM
Sweden: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 9:15 PM
UAE: 12:15 AM (Thursday)
UK: 8:15 PM
United States: 3:15 PM (ET)
How to Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+, DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ France
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports EXTRA, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+,
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
United States: Peacock
