Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 10, 2024

This weekend, Premier League enthusiasts are in for a treat as Matchday 28 features a highly anticipated showdown between the current leaders, Liverpool, and their closest challengers, Manchester City. This guide provides comprehensive details about this eagerly awaited match, including the venue and various ways to watch it on television or through live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Undoubtedly, this match stands as the most anticipated encounter for all Premier League followers. Despite there being 10 Matchday remaining after this clash, the face-off between these two formidable rivals is widely regarded as an early final. A victory for either side would not only be crucial in terms of points but also serve as a significant emotional boost.

Liverpool, which was leading with 63 points, slipped to second place following Arsenal’s victory over Brentford. However, their recent performance has been impressive, as evidenced by their commanding 5-1 victory over Sparta Prague in the Europa League. They aim to carry forward this momentum. On the other hand, Manchester City has successfully reached the Champions League quarter-finals but now faces a more daunting challenge in their upcoming match.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (March 11)

Bangladesh: 9:45 PM

Canada: 11:45 AM

France: 4:45 PM

Germany: 4:45 PM

India: 9:15 PM

Indonesia: 11:45 PM

Ireland: 3:45 PM

Italy: 4:45 PM

Malaysia: 11:45 PM

Mexico: 9:45 AM

Netherlands: 4:45 PM

Nigeria: 4:45 PM

Portugal: 3:45 PM

South Africa: 4:45 PM

Spain: 4:45 PM

UAE: 7:45 PM

UK: 3:45 PM

United States: 11:45 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport 4/HD

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Fubo (free trial), SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes Live, nbcsports.com, Telemundo.