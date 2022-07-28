Liverpool and Manchester City face off on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the 2022 FA Community Shield. Check out here the probable lineups for this decisive derby match

Liverpool and Manchester City will clash at Wembley Stadium in the 2022 FA Community Shield on Saturday, July 30 at 12:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this decisive soccer derby game.

This will be their second Community Shield meeting. Both Liverpool and Manchester City are yet to celebrate a win in head-to-head clashes, as their only meeting so far has ended in a draw.

Their only Community Shield game was played on August 4, 2019, when the Citizens won 5-4 after penalties. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet in this competition for the first time since then, to determine the new winner.

Liverpool probable lineup

Injuries have been piling up in the Liverpool medical room throughout the summer friendlies, and Klopp has now announced that Alisson Becker will miss out due to an abdominal injury. In addition to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota will be out due to a hamstring injury, and Kostas Tsimikas has joined him in the medical bay after suffering an injury in practice.

Due to the injuries suffered by Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher during the pre-season, Adrian may be called upon to start in goal for the King Power. Despite recent transfer rumors linking him to Juventus, Brazil international Roberto Firmino should compete with Darwin Nunez for the starting number nine role for this team.

Liverpool possible starting XI:

Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Manchester City probable lineup

Aymeric Laporte is still out with a knee injury, but Ruben Dias played 57 minutes in Manchester City's triumph against Bayern despite being injured and sick. Guardiola will have the services of defenders John Stones, Phil Foden, and Ilkay Gundogan, all of whom were unable to join the team in the United States for preseason, back at his disposal.

Even though Haaland only played for 41 minutes in Green Bay, he will almost certainly start in the starting lineup ahead of Julian Alvarez, while fellow newcomer Kalvin Phillips will likely have to settle for a bench role.

Manchester City possible starting XI:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.